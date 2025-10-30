BRS Corporators Blamed for Issues in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Pinning hopes on the promises made by Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, residents of several colonies blamed BRS corporators for neglecting development over the past few years.

Residents of Yadagirinagar Colony and Karmikanagar voiced concerns about long-pending civic works. “We hope Naveen anna will solve these issues now that the Congress is in power,” said Patolla Rami Reddy, a resident of Yadagirinagar in Yousufguda.

Rami Reddy’s wife, Kalyani, said they bought a 60-square-yard plot 30 years ago when P. Janardhan Reddy was MLA. “We built a small house and have lived here since, but there’s still no proper road or underground drainage. Naveen anna visited recently and promised to fix them soon,” she said.

Despite heavy rain on Wednesday, Congress activists carried out door-to-door campaigns in Yousufguda. Campaign member Ch. Janardhan Reddy said they were not only canvassing for Naveen Yadav but also collecting details of issues faced by residents. “We’re compiling a list of civic problems to submit to party leaders and the candidate. People have blamed local BRS corporators for neglecting the colonies for two years,” he said.

In Karmikanagar, Nagesh, a local resident, said a damaged road in Ward 102 had become dangerous for motorists. “A foundation stone was laid for repairs a few months ago, but work was stalled due to the election code. We hope Naveen Yadav ensures it’s completed after the polls,” he said.