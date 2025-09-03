BRS, Congress Twin Brothers In Corruption: BJP Chief

KARIMNAGAR: Both the BRS and Congress parties are twin brothers of corruption. BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members are only disclosing the corruption that occurred in the Kaleshwaram project. They are now opening up due to internal disputes, said BJP Telangana unit president N. Ramchander Rao.

Ramchander Rao visited Karimnagar for the first time on Wednesday after he was appointed as the new president of Telangana BJP. BJP activists and leaders in large numbers gave a warm welcome to him at Alugunur crossroads.

He paid a tribute by garlanding the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and proceeded towards a function hall in a massive rally taken out by the party workers. Later, Ramchander Rao, along with Bandi Sanjay, participated in the meeting held with the BJP polling booth presidents and secretaries at the function hall in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramchander Rao accused the previous BRS government and the current Congress government of misleading the people with false propaganda about the centre’s contributions to Telangana and said that the development of railways and roads could become a reality only with the support of the union government.

The expansion of the Karimnagar-Jagtial national highway project is worth about ₹ 2,000 crore. It is a clear example of the central government’s commitment to Telangana development. Apart from this, the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned approximately ₹ 12 lakh crore to Telangana during the last 11 years, he reminded.

Stating that the Congress government has failed to deliver its promises, the BJP chief said students are not receiving fee reimbursements and government employees are not being paid on time.

Despite the Congress government promising to take up the recruitment as per its job calendar, there are no job notifications, he pointed out.

Ramchander Rao also commented on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been making frequent trips to Delhi, claiming that governance in Telangana is being neglected.

Fearing defeat in the upcoming local body elections, the Congress party urged the high court to postpone the elections, he said.

Ramchander Rao exuded confidence that, as the BJP has a stronghold in the district, the party is going to sweep all MPTC, ZPTC, Zilla Parishads, and ward members in the upcoming local body elections.

He appealed to party workers to go to every village and explain the Modi government’s development initiatives. The BJP can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Now, the people are looking at the BJP. A double-engine government will definitely come to power in Telangana, Ramchander Rao added.