BRS-Congress tug of war over protocol at Bonalu cheque distribution event

Hyderabad: A cheque distribution event for temples to celebrate Bonalu festival in the Maheshwaram constituency turned into a political tug of war between the opposition BRS and the ruling Congress on Monday with the BRS alleging deliberate protocol violations by the government, and of an agenda to push its leaders into limelight.



The function to hand over cheques at Qilla Maisamma temple in Chaitanyapuri in the Maheshwaram constituency was attended by the local MLA and former minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. Also present at the event were advisor to the government on protocol and public Relations, Harkara Venugopal Rao, and Kitchennagari Lakshma Reddy, the Congress candidate who contested against Sabitha Indra Reddy in the last Assembly elections and lost.

Sabitha Indra Reddy objected to Lakshma Reddy being invited on to the dais saying that his taking part in the event was a clear attempt by the Congress government to push its leaders to the fore at public events at the expense of elected representatives. She said she welcomed Venugopala Rao’s presence in his capacity as advisor to the government, but added that Lakshma Reddy’s presence was out of place.

"This is a government event and not a Congress affair. Where is the need to ask a defeated Congress leader to join? she asked.

Protesting at Lakshma Reddy being on the dais, Sabitha Indra Reddy stepped down and sat in protest in front of the dais, along with her supporters who raised slogans against the government resulting in some minor scuffles between Congress and BRS supporters. Though Venugopala Rao was seen trying to pacify Sabitha Indra Reddy, she stood firm on the protocol violation issue.

She questioned the officials on how they allowed Lakshma Reddy to distribute the cheques. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is only interested in pushing his political agenda and has no respect for elected representatives. The Assembly Speaker must intervene to ensure that the government follows all protocols with respect to elected representatives,” she said.

Soon after, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, in an open letter to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad condemned the “disregard for elected representatives,” especially a former minister and five-time MLA, and urged the Speaker to take note of the violations and take action against the government. The Revanth Reddy government is deliberately curtailing the rights of BRS legislators, he added.

Joining Rama Rao in slamming the incident was former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, who asked “is this how a three-time minister, five-time MLA and woman elected representative is treated in ‘Indiramma Rajyam’?”