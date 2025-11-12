BRS: Congress Indulging in Electoral Malpractices

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday charged the Congress with indulging in serious electoral malpractices including serious intimidation of voters in Jubilee Hills constituency, with the opposition party leaders accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of unveiling “cheap politics” and “Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with hitherto unheard of electoral wrongdoings.”

BRS MLC Dr Sravan Dasoju addressing a press conference at the end of polling in Jubilee Hills in the evening, said “Revanth Reddy today murdered democracy. Never before have we seen such levels of goondaism and rowdyism. People have lost all faith in Revanth Reddy and the Chief Minister, afraid that his party will lose, in his desperation orchestrated large scale bogus voting. Never before did we witness such high levels of fake voters casting ballots,” Dr Sravan said.

The BRS leader also slammed city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar and the Election Commission, questioning their silence despite “the BRS filing at least 20 complaints. Even as the Congress goons were having a field day, the city police were seen supporting them and the police chief did nothing. And the EC did not act on any of our complaints despite we presenting clear evidence on the wrongdoings by Congress leaders and workers.”

Dr Sravan said even ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka broke the poll code by touring the constituency and urging people to vote for the Congress, and despite this being taken to the notice of the EC, the Commission did nothing.

Despite all such efforts by the Congress, the BRS has the support of the people and will win in the bypoll, Dr Sravan said, adding that the people will not forget the atrocities today indulged in by the Congress.