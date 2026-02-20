BRS, Congress In Tight Race For Chairman Posts In Kyathanpalli, Khanapur

ADILABAD: A contest between the BRS and the Congress for the chairman and vice-chairman posts in Kyathanpalli and Khanapur municipalities has intensified the political situation in Chennur and Khanapur Assembly constituencies.

In Khanapur municipality, no party secured a clear majority. Of the wards, BRS won four, BJP four and Congress three, besides one Independent. The Independent later joined the Congress. The BJP has offered to share the five-year tenure and the chairman and vice-chairman posts with the BRS. Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju has claimed that the Congress will secure the chairman post and alleged that BRS and BJP members were not attending meetings.

In Kyathanpalli municipality, BRS won 10 awards, Congress seven, CPI four and one Independent was elected. The BRS is seeking the support of CPI councillors to secure the chairman and vice-chairman posts. Congress is relying on two ex officio votes of minister Vivek and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi but would require additional support to secure a majority.

BRS leaders alleged that the Congress was trying to lure their councillors to gain a majority. The BRS, however, claimed it had retained the support of its members and secured backing from the CPI.

Tension prevailed in Kyathanpalli, with BRS cadres staging protests alleging that Congress leaders led by minister Vivek were acting in an arbitrary manner.

The BRS is also seeking to draw political attention to the arrest of Balka Suman in connection with the alleged attack on minister Vivek’s convoy. Former minister T. Harish Rao visited the district jail and met Balka Suman.

Sources said former minister Koppula Eshwar and former MLA Putta Madhu are scheduled to visit Kyathanpalli and address the media on the municipal elections issue.