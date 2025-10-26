BRS Concerned over Allotment of Car-Like Symbols to Independents

Hyderabad: The returning officer (RO) on Sunday released the names of symbols allotted for candidates in the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. The list includes the name of ‘ship’, ‘dish antenna’, ‘chapati roller’ and ‘soap dish’. The BRS has previously complained, unsuccessfully, that symbols that look similar to its ‘car’ have cost it votes in successive elections.

Shaik Rafath Jahan, All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-E-Millat was allocated a ship symbol. Andrapu Sudharshan, independent, was allotted the ‘helmet’ symbol, Kandadi Manoipal Reddy ‘dolli’, Junad Anam Siddiqui ‘dish antenna’, Chepuri Raju ‘road roller’, Amboju Buddaiah ‘chapati roller’ and Abhilash Bethi the ‘soap dish’ symbol.

BRS leaders expressed concern over the symbols and plan to draw attention of the returning officer to the issue. The actual shape of the symbols have not been released so far.

The BRS had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the matter and urged it to not allocate symbols resembling the ‘car’ of the party during the previous bypolls. The party has previously unsuccessfully approached the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court on the matter.