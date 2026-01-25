BRS Claims Credit for City Works; Slams Congress, BJP

Nizamabad: Former BRS MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta on Sunday alleged that Congress and BJP leaders were rushing to lay foundation stones for development works ahead of the municipal elections, even though the funds had been sanctioned during the BRS government’s tenure.

Speaking to reporters at the BRS party office here, Ganesh Gupta said Rs 100 crore had been sanctioned when the BRS was in power and that development works were initiated in every division. He said copies of the relevant government orders were shown to the media to substantiate the claim.

Ganesh Gupta said the BRS had a track record of delivering development through action rather than rhetoric, and asserted that sustained development in Nizamabad would be possible only if BRS candidates were elected as corporators in the upcoming municipal elections.

He accused Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta of neglecting the city’s development. Recalling earlier assurances, he said the MLA had promised to develop the city through his trust if government funds were not sanctioned, but had now “completely ignored” development, despite the availability of funds.

The former MLA also alleged that law and order had deteriorated under the Congress government. He cited recent incidents, including the killing of a police constable and the death of a woman excise constable who was allegedly run over by a vehicle, to support his claim.

Former Nizamabad mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, BRS city president Sirpa Raju, former NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy and other party leaders were present.