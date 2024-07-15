BRS Challenges Civic Body Notices on Party Building

Hyderabad: The BRS approached the Telangana High Court challenging the notices served upon it by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) questioning the allocation of one acre of land to the party’s Hanamkonda unit and if it obtained permission for the building.

District president of the BRS Dasyam Vinay Bhasker filed the petition seeking directions to the authorities not to demolish the temporary building in Survey No. 1,066 of Hanamkonda.

He submitted that the authorities were acting to the dictates of Warangal (West) MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, who had written a letter to the collector and other officials to take back the land allotted in 2019 by then government price of Rs 4,84,000.

Further, he submitted that based on political pressure, the deputy commissioner of the Warangal Municipal Corporation issued notices under section 254 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, to the party by giving only three days’ time to submit the documents along with an explanation. He apprehended that the building would be demolished.

Justice K. Lakshman heard the petition directed the authorities to produce the letter or communication addressed by the MLA seeking action against the BRS building and the court also directed the petitioner to submit photos of the present structure of the party office.