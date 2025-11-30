BRS Candidate’s Husband Reappears 10 Hours After Alleged Kidnap In Yellammagudem

Nalgonda: The alleged kidnap of the husband of a BRS candidate for the Yellammagudem sarpanch post in Thipparthy mandal, Nalgonda district, came to an unexpected end late on Saturday night when he arrived at the Thipparthy police station, claiming that the kidnappers had released him there.

Mamidi Yadagiri, husband of BRS-backed sarpanch candidate Mamidi Naga Lakshmi, had gone missing from around 10 am on Saturday. After disappearing, he called his wife and told her not to file her nomination for the sarpanch post, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

Fearing that her husband had been kidnapped by rivals, Naga Lakshmi alerted former Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy. Accompanied by BRS leaders, she went ahead and filed her nomination for the Yellammagudem sarpanch post. She later met police superintendent Sharat Chandra Pawar on Saturday evening, after which her husband was reportedly abandoned near the Thipparthy police station.

Naga Lakshmi alleged that persons hired by Vootukuri Sandeep Reddy had kidnapped her husband to prevent her from filing her nomination. The Yellammagudem sarpanch post is reserved for General (Women), and she belongs to the BC community. She claimed that Sandeep Reddy wanted his mother to be elected unanimously as the Congress candidate and orchestrated the kidnap to stop her from entering the contest. She also alleged that Thipparthy police did not respond properly when she lodged a complaint that her husband had been kidnapped by unidentified persons.

Yadagiri alleged that unknown persons kidnapped him from the village, took him around in a car on various routes for nearly 10 hours, physically assaulted him and threatened to kill him unless he called his wife and told her not to file her nomination. He further alleged that the kidnappers forced him to drink urine. After being freed, he went to the Thipparthy police station, but the police allegedly pressured him into writing a letter stating that he had not been kidnapped and had instead gone to Hyderabad with friends for work.

However, Thipparthy police denied Yadagiri’s allegations, and senior officials have not commented on the incident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.