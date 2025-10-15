BRS Candidate Maganti Sunitha Files Nomination for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha filed her nomination papers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election at the Shaikpet Tahsildar office on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T. Padma Rao Goud, and senior party leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy during the nomination process.