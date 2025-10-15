 Top
BRS Candidate Maganti Sunitha Files Nomination for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Oct 2025 12:24 PM IST

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao, MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T. Padma Rao Goud and leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy accompany her to Shaikpet Tahsildar office

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha filed her nomination papers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election at the Shaikpet Tahsildar office on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, T. Padma Rao Goud, and senior party leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy during the nomination process.
