BRS Cadre Stage Dharna Against Delay in Rail Works Under Bridge

Adilabad: BRS activists and leaders led by former minister Jogu Ramanna on Monday staged a dharna in protest against the delay in construction of the railway under-bridge at the Tamsi bus station here.

Later, the BRS team, led by Jogu Ramanna, submitted a memorandum to collector Rajarshi Shah and sought his intervention in beginning the construction of a railway underbridge for the convenience of those living on the other side of the railway station.

Addressing the dharna, Jogu Ramanna criticised the Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh for their failure to speed up the construction works of the R-u-B at the Tamsi bus stand. He alleged that the people crossing the road are falling into the ditch dug up for the under bridge.

Ramanna also alleged that the BJP MLA played a game of constructing the under-bridge just before the municipal elections, dug up and removed the soil, and created a big ditch.

He said people and roadside vendors are facing difficulty with the ditch, to make a way for the local people to cross the railway line in case the delay continues in the construction of the R-u-B.

BRS senior leaders Ijjagiri Narayana, Yasam Narsing Rao, Younus Akbani, Sajidoddin, Konda Genesh, Kastala Premala, Parveen and others were present.