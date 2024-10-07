BRS, BJP Demand Extension of Metro Connectivity Up to Medchal

Hyderabad: BRS legislator K.P. Vivekanand has warned that the party would hold a protest if the metro services are not expanded until Medchal. He accused the Congress government of neglecting the project.

Addressing a protest to secure metro facility, he said, “The BRS had chalked out a grand plan for the development of the city across all four corners. The proposal for expansion of the metro towards the northern side was set aside after the Congress party came to power. The Chief Minister is resorting to insider trading in the name of the fourth city. Decisions of the governments should be made for the welfare of the people and not to achieve selfish political ends.”

His lack of experience and the wrong decision thereof are drawing strictures from courts. We will not allow the ministers to come on to national highway 44, which connects north Telangana to the city if the metro is not expanded up to Medchal, he said.

Meanwhile, a number of organisations under the banner of Metro Sadhana Samithi staged a dharna demanding the state government to extend the Metro from JBS to Medchal on NH 161 and from JBS to Shamirpet on the Rajiv Highway.

Members of Samithi, which consists of a number of colony welfare associations and local BJP leaders, who were staging dharna, stated that hundreds of colonies have come up on the busy Succhitra, Kompally and Shamirpet roads. Extending the metro on these two routes would help lakhs of people who commute on the two busy roads and will also put an end to frequent traffic jams.

BJP Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar extended support on behalf of the central government for their genuine demand. He felt that extending the metro on these two routes would help thousands of IT employees residing in these routes.

Metro Sadhana Samithi member Sampath Reddy, BJP district in-charge Dr. S. Malla Reddy, general secretary Girivardhan Reddy, secretary Bharatsimha Reddy and others participated in the dharna.