BRS Begins Prep for Hyderabad Civic Polls

Hyderabad:The BRS on Saturday signalled that it was gearing up for civic body elections in Hyderabad with party working president K.T. Rama Rao launching a frontal attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly ignoring Hyderabad in pursuit of “real estate deals in Future City.”

Rama Rao, who met with party MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders from the greater Hyderabad region, said that the city had witnessed rapid progress and development in 10 years of BRS rule but was now languishing under the Congress government. “People are facing countless problems from lack of cleanliness to safe roads, public transport, while commerce and industry sectors have also taken a hit during the same period,” Rama Rao alleged.



He appointed party MLC Dr Sravan Dasoju and former MLC Karne Prabhakar to oversee preparations for the GHMC elections, while for the Malkajgiri and Cyberabad municipal corporations the task will be handled by MLCs Shambhipur Raju and Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy respectively.



He accused the state government of failing to control the mosquito menace, ensure adequate drinking water supplies, and alleged that people across the city are facing numerous problems. “The ten years of progress under BRS rule which put Hyderabad on the global map is being destroyed,” he claimed.

