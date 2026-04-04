BRS Bags Ibrahimpatnam, Kyathanpally Municipalities

Hyderabad: BRS councilor T Sudershan Reddy has been elected as the Chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, while Muthyala Shyamala Bhaskar from BJP as the Vice-Chairperson.

Both Reddy and Shyamala were selected during a meeting convened by the officials at council office here on Saturday. The councilors from BRS, BJP and Congress attended the meeting amid police security.

In February 2026, the Telangana High Court revoked its earlier order restraining the conduct and declaration of results for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal detention of Akula Yadagiri, a BRS councillor elected from Ward No. 19 of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality in Rangareddy district.

Earlier, acting on apprehensions that Yadagiri had been confined to prevent him from contesting and voting in the municipal elections, the court had directed the station house officer, Ibrahimpatnam police station, to produce him and restrained the returning officer from proceeding with the election process.

Yadagiri was produced before the court. He stated that he had been taken to a party camp on February 13 and alleged that he was subjected to undue influence and pressure not to contest for the chairman’s post.