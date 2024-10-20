BRS Backs Group-I Exam Candidates in Protest Against GO No. 29

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday reiterated its support to the agitation by Group I exam candidates seeking postponement of the mains exam and cancellation of GO No. 29, which, they say, affects reservations and would result in fewer local candidates getting jobs.

In the wake of protests by many Group I aspirants in the city, the party working president K.T. Rama Rao, and senior leader T. Harish Rao slammed the state government for using “brute police force and lathi charge” to arrest and disperse the protestors.

Rama Rao said that the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea from the aspirants on Monday.

“Where is the hurry to rush through with the exam? The least the government could have done was to have called the protestors for a meeting with the chief secretary or the Chief Minister, and heard them out,” he said.

Harish Rao said that GO 29 brought in by the Congress government will result in severe injustice to SC, ST, BC and minority candidates. Those who achieved merit ranks are being accommodated in reserved categories, which will affect the prospects of candidates from the reserved groups.

“When I asked about this in the Assembly, the government assured to examine the issue but nothing has been done to address the problem. The GO is against the spirit of the Constitution and must be scrapped. The BRS will stand in support of the agitating candidates and fight on their behalf,” he said.