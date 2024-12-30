BRS backs ‘Bharat Ratna for Singh’ resolution: KTR

Hyderabad: Paying rich tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BRS member K.T. Rama Rao said that his party supported the resolution introduced by the state government in the Assembly on Monday to confer Bharat Ratna on Singh.



“The great economist, while noting the conditions prevalent in India, had stated in his first Budget speech in 1991 that the whole world would have to hear about India. Manmohan Singh, who served as the finance minister, had pioneered many reforms. His way of life revolved around the ‘simple living- high thinking’ philosophy. Loyalty and commitment are very rare in today’s politics but a great leader, who has been committed to the Congress party for a long time, gave him an opportunity,” Rao said.

He recalled that K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was a minister in Singh’s Cabinet, had resolved the dilemma of portfolio allocation by giving away his shipping portfolio to the DMK. He had personally met Singh and had said that portfolios were not important to him as Telangana formation mattered more. Singh had acknowledged the gesture by contending that it would make him (KCR) a karma yogi for Telangana.



