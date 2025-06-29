BRS Attacks Mahaa TV Channel

Hyderabad: A group of unidentified assailants allegedly linked to the BRS attacked the Mahaa News channel office on Road No. 76 in Jubilee Hills here on Saturday. Reportedly armed with sticks and stones, vandalised property and causing injuries to several staff members.

The assault, carried out in broad daylight, has sent shockwaves across journalistic, political and civil society groups, raising concerns over press freedom and democratic rights in Telangana.

The attack occurred shortly after BRS working president and MLA K.T. Rama Rao in a post on social media criticised a bulletin aired by the channel. Minutes later, more than seven men, alleged to be BRS supporters, arrived in a vehicle and began pelting stones at the office. They smashed window panes of at least seven parked vehicles and damaged the reception cabin by hurling boulders.

The newsroom descended into chaos as the attackers forced their way in, destroying computers, furniture and other equipment. Several employees sustained injuries and were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Security personnel on duty tried to intervene but were outnumbered. Despite efforts by staff to lock the doors, the assailants tried to break in further and allegedly assaulted employees while shouting slogans against the channel.

Mahaa News managing director Vamsi Krishna Marella described the incident as an attack on democratic values and press freedom. “We will not be cowed down by threats,” he said, vowing to continue the channel's journalistic work undeterred.

Political reactions to the incident were swift and widespread. Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the violence, stating, “The media has the freedom to express their voice. The BRS must apologise for this act of intolerance.”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy strongly condemned the attack on the office of Mahaa News TV channel. In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister termed the incident as "a despicable act" and said such attacks have no place in a democracy.

“The attack on the Maha News TV office is a heinous act. I strongly condemn it. Such incidents are unacceptable in a democratic society,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured strict action, while ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud voiced their strong condemnation. Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor blamed BRS leaders for orchestrating the attack.

Journalists' associations have called on the police to arrest the perpetrators immediately. Jubilee Hills inspector K. Venkateswar Reddy confirmed that a case has been registered and CCTV footage collected from the scene. “We will identify the attackers and take necessary legal action,” he stated.

In a counter-allegation, BRS leaders have filed a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police, accusing Mahaa News of airing false and defamatory content about former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao, particularly in relation to the ongoing phone tapping controversy.

BRS leader Krishank Manne posted a message on X which apparently justified the attack on the media house. Posting Mahaa News YouTube Thumbnails displaying KTR pictures and linking him to 'phone tapping', Krishank wrote, "These Thumbnails by Mahaa News is called Journalism?".