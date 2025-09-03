BRS Assembly Losses In Coal Belt Despite Strong Union A Matter Of Concern: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said the outcome of Assembly elections in 2023 in the coal belt of Telangana came as a surprise to the party as it lost from 13 seats in the region despite the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham, an affiliate of the BRS, being very strong there.

Rama Rao was addressing around 350 Singareni workers led by INTUC leader Prabhakar Rao, who joined the BRS at an event at the Erravalli farmhouse for BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Rama Rao, who stayed away from saying on the suspension of K. Kavitha, his sister from the party, also refrained from mentioning that when elections were held in 2023, Kavitha was heading TBGKS as its honorary president. He, however, said the Chandrashekar Rao government stood firmly with Singareni coal workers, implementing most of their demands, and called for introspection on why BRS underperformed in those constituencies despite such support.

He also said the state government decision to initiate a CBI inquiry “against Chandrashekar Rao is a disgrace and an insult to the people of Telangana. It is shameful to target the visionary leader who secured drinking water for Hyderabad’s next 50 years through projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar.”