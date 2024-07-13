BRS asks centre to keep state formation promises to TG

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday urged the Centre that it has the responsibility of not just keeping promises made in the AP Reorganization Act to residuary Andhra Pradesh but also to Telangana.

Senior BRS leader and former Rajya Sabha member Boinapalli Vinod Kumar said reports are doing the rounds in the media that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, had received an assurance that AP will get a petrochemical and oil refinery as listed in the 13th Schedule of the Reorganisation Act.

“We are not against AP getting what was promised to it. We in Telangana also want the Centre to keep its promises in the same Act to our state including setting up a rail coach factory in Kazipet, and steel plant in Bayyaram. We have been asking for these for the past 10 years but the Centre did not agree,” Vinod Kumar said.

“Telangana has two ministers in the Union Cabinet but still there is silence on this issue. Modi appears to have agreed to AP’s demand as he is dependent on the Telugu Desam’s support in the Lok Sabha,” Vinod Kumar said.