BRS Alleges Poll Code Violation By CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Wednesday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections. The BRS, in a complaint it lodged with the Election Commission (EC), said the Chief Minister, at a meeting with cine workers, made promises and gave assurances which was a clear violation of the model code.

Former minister Gangula Kamalakar told reporters after submitting the petition to the EC, that on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy gave a number of assurances to cine workers.

“The Chief Minister, in utter violation of the model code, gave assurances and we asked the EC take action on this,” he said.

Accompanying Kamalakar were BRS MP V Ravichandra, MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLC P. Srinivas Reddy and former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.