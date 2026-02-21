BRS Alleges Massive Fraud in Bunk Beds Tender for Schools

Hyderabad: The BRS has alleged a scam in the purchase of bunk beds for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs), saying that tender conditions were manipulated, and a purchase order at three times the cost of the market price was being paid to the contractor.

Party MLC Dr. Sravan Dasoju on Saturday said in a statement, Dr Sravan said: “What used to cost between Rs.12,000 and Rs.15,000, will now cost Rs.35,830. This represents an enormous amount of excess payment above fair market value for such beds.” He demanded an investigation by the CBI and the Central Vigilance Commission into what he called a Rs.160 crore scam and cancellation of the tender.

Dr Sravan said that the highly escalated price was approved by the education department which was allegedly also okay with a drop in quality of materials to be used for each bed. “Previously purchased beds from MSMEs used to weight around 95 kg. The current tender has reduced the weight to 75 kg which in turn should spark a price reduction but, instead, the price has nearly tripled,” he said.