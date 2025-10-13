BRS Alleges Bogus Voters In Jubilee Hills, Demands Action

The BRS on has accused the Congress of resorting to serious electoral malpractices to try and win the November 11 byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. A BRS delegation, led by party working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday met with Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy and lodged a complaint alleging serious irregularities in the voter list for the election.

Speaking to reporters later, Rama Rao said “Rahul Gandhi goes on about ‘vote chori’ in Bihar. Here, his own Congress is busy adding ‘chor votes’.”

He said the BRS gave proof to the CEO that at least 20,000 duplicate and fake votes that it had identified in the constituency so far. “Around 400 polling booths had nearly 50 fake votes registered in each of them. Many cases of individuals having two or three voter ID cards have been found. In some instances, the same name appears multiple times with minor spelling changes,” he said.

“In several houses, we found 150-200 votes registered at a single address. In one instance, a small house has more than 100 votes,” Rama Rao alleged.

“We demand a a full investigation by the Election Commission into the voter lists irregularities, take strict action against officials who colluded in this process, and immediately transfer such officials,” he said. If the EC does not take action, then the BRS will approach the courts, he added.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao, and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao addressed a meeting of workers from Rahmatnagar division in the constituency, where they warned people that a vote for Congress would mean bulldozers coming for their homes. The two leaders said the late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, whose passing necessitated the byelection, had served the constituency well, and the BRS nominee, his wife Sunitha, would continue do so. They said the bypoll was a good opportunity to teach a lesson to the Congress which they said had failed the people on every front and did not keep its promises to the people.