BRS A Divided House, Won’t Return To Power: Jagga

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president and former MLA T. Jayaprakash Jagga Reddy said that the BRS will not return to power in the upcoming elections. He stated that internal conflicts within the party have weakened it and expressed confidence that the Congress government will come back to power.

Jagga Reddy chaired a review meeting on Kandakam Road in Sadashivapet town on Saturday, attended by R&B and municipal officials along with TGIC chairperson Nirmala.

Speaking to reporters, Jagga Reddy said that officials attending his reviews need not fear political pressure, as victory or defeat would not affect his commitment to public service. “My political journey has been full of struggles. I have a history of tying party flags at night and leading protests during the day,” he said.

He noted that ₹20 crore was sanctioned for the Kandakam Road project in 2014 but the works remain incomplete. He assured that the road works would be completed soon