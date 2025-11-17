Brother of Al Falah University Chairman Held in Hyderabad in MP Fraud Case

Hyderabad: The Madhya Pradesh police probing the November 10 Delhi bomb blast case on Sunday arrested Hamood Ahmed Siddiqui, the brother of Al Falah University chancellor Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, in Hyderabad in connection with a 25-year-old financial fraud case. While Chancellor Javed Ahmed has not been named in the blast case, the university has come under close scrutiny.

Hamood Siddiqui was arrested from his home by police personnel from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He had been accused of running a bogus private bank in Mhow in 2000. After allegedly collecting deposits by promising to double the returns, he went missing for over two decades once the scam came to light.

Mhow police sub-divisional officer Lalit Singh Sikarwar told investigation officials that Hamood was traced after investigators reviewed the background of director Javed Ahmed Siddiqui as part of a wider line of inquiry linked to the Delhi blast case.

Hamood, after committing financial fraud in 2000, had allegedly established a fake private bank and lured hundreds of residents with promises of doubling their deposits. He fled with his family soon after the scam surfaced, leaving authorities searching for him for years. He was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sikarwar confirmed, adding that MP investigation agencies and local media were immediately informed.

According to investigators, a review of Javed Ahmed Siddiqui’s family records revealed that Hamood had been an absconder in the long-pending cheating case and had been residing in Hyderabad, working in share trading while maintaining a low profile.

Delhi blast investigators are now mapping Hamood’s contacts and movements over the years to determine who may have assisted him while he remained underground. The arrest comes as multiple agencies investigate the November 11 blast near the Red Fort, which killed thirteen people and injured several others.