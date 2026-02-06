Brother Held For Murder of Advocate Over Land

Hyderabad: A day after advocate Gotike Swapna was murdered in her agricultural land at Kethireddypally in Moinabad, police on Thursday arrested four persons including her brother G. Raju and his associates Errolla Sandeep, Vadde Veeresh and Kavali Shiva Lingam. The murder was said to be the fall-out over a property dispute.

Swapna was murdered when she went to the farmland to get the land surveyed with the intention of selling a portion of it for her marriage expenses. Police said she had recently married a man she was in a relationship with through an Arya Samaj ceremony. To raise funds for a traditional marriage, she planned to sell one acre out of the four acres of land said to be registered in her name.

Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said she was accompanied her mother Venkatamma, another advocate and a surveyor to the land in Survey No. 339. “Raju knocked down Swapna with his car. When she fell down, his associates attacked her,” he alleged

Police said Swapna’s father had married Mallamma, who had no children. He later married her younger sister Venkatamma, with whom he had four children: two sons and two daughters including Swapna and Raju. The eldest daughter was married in 2001, while one of the brothers later died in a road accident.

Of his 10 acres of land, the father gave Mallamma four and Venkatamma six. Over the years, Raju reportedly gained control over the six acres belonging to his mother. With an eye on the remaining four acres as well, he reportedly began pressuring Mallamma. At one point, he allegedly took her forcibly to a sub-registrar office and tried to get the land transferred in his name. Mallamma refused, insisting that the property should instead be registered in Swapna’s name, as she was taking care of her. The land was eventually transferred to Swapna.

Woman Dies By Suicide at Workplace

A 23-year-old woman died by suicide at her workplace at CBCID Colony, KPHB police said on Thursday. The deceased, Punnagu Anitha, was a resident of Bachupally. She had married Dara Srinivasulu, a private employee, in 2021 and the couple has a daughter.

According to the complaint lodged by her mother, Punnagu Radha, a farmer from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Anitha had been suffering from frequent dizziness and health-related issues and may have been mentally disturbed. She expressed no suspicion over her daughter’s death. Police registered a case and began investigations.

Cyberabad Police Intensify Visible Policing

Cyberabad police said they had intensified visible policing across the commissionerate as part of proactive measures to strengthen public confidence and ensure strict law and order. Personnel equipped with lathis carried out extensive checks across all police station limits, focusing on vehicle inspections, foot patrols and surveillance at key junctions and vulnerable locations. The drive aimed to deter unlawful activities and maintain a visible police presence in public spaces.

Within the Narsingi police station limits, inspector Harikrishna Reddy, along with staff, conducted visible policing at multiple locations, including busy public areas and isolated stretches such as Alijapur Road. Vehicles were stopped and verified during the checks. In Kukatpally, police personnel conducted vehicle inspections near Rainbow Vistas Junction, while similar checks and patrolling were carried out in other police station limits across the Cyberabad commissionerate.

Officials said continuous patrolling and vehicle verification drives would be prioritised in the coming days to prevent crime and respond swiftly to any untoward incidents.

Citizens were advised to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police or dial 100 if they notice any suspicious persons, vehicles or objects. Police said visible policing will continue to ensure public safety and maintain peace across Cyberabad.

Man with Disabilities Dies by Suicide

A 40-year-old physically handicapped man died by suicide at Prashanthnagar reportedly due to prolonged personal distress, Kukatpally police said on Thursday. The victim, P. Srinivas, a native of Rajahmundry, who had been residing in Hyderabad for employment. According to preliminary information, Srinivas was upset over personal issues, including remaining unmarried. Srinivas told his friend that he was heading to work. When the friend returned home, he found Srinivas unresponsive inside the house and alerted the police.

A suicide note recovered from the scene stated that Srinivas was vexed with his life and mentioned that no individual should be held responsible for his death.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Kukatpally police registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Meanwhile, the family arrived and the body was handed over for final rites.

Police Flag March Ahead of Polls

In view of the upcoming municipal elections, Genome Valley police conducted a flag march at Turkapally on Thursday. Inspector Gopagani Guruvayya said the flag march was organized to strengthen law and order arrangements and reassure the public ahead of the polls. Personnel from the Genome Valley and Jagadgirigutta police stations participated in the march.

The police carried out foot patrolling across the village, keeping a close watch on suspicious movements and sensitive locations. The flag march was aimed at enhancing visible policing, preventing any untoward incidents, and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the election period.

The SHO appealed to residents to cooperate with the police and exercise their right to vote freely and peacefully. He assured that adequate security arrangements would be in place to maintain peace and order throughout the election process.

Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Conditions in Jeedimetla

A 32-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Jeedimetla on Thursday. According to a complaint lodged by his mother, Gubbala Padma, 60, a homemaker residing at Silver Spring Apartments in Quthbullapur, the deceased, G. Sai Kiran was living separately from his wife Naga Jyothi in 2021 after facing frequent disputes over personal and financial issues.

On Thursday, Kiran told his mother that he was going to drop his four-year-old child his wife's place in Yousufguda. The mother argued against it. Kiran then locked himself in his room and died by suicide. The mother alerted the neighbours who broke open the door and found the body.