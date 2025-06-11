BRO’s Tunneling Experts, Airborne Surveys to Complete SLBC Tunnel Work: Uttam Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will complete the rest of the tunnelling work on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project in two years, and will soon appoint Col. Parikshit Mehra, the tunnelling expert from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as a special secretary for the purpose. Also to be appointed as an adviser to the state government is former BRO director general Gen. Harpal Singh, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Central government has approved the Telangana government’s request for the services of Col. Mehra and Gen. Singh’s for the state to help complete the SLBC tunnel project. Col. Mehra’s role and contribution in the rescue and relief efforts inside the SLBC tunnel after its February 22 collapse this year were critical, as he played a crucial role in planning and execution of these efforts.

Both Col. Mehra’s and Gen. Singh’s services will also be used to complete all other ongoing or pending tunnel works of various irrigation projects in the state, the Minister said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said since the SLBC tunnel alignment lies under the Amrabad Tiger Reserve and geological or geotechnical studies cannot be done on the surface on account of restrictions of working inside the tiger reserve, the Telangana government has decided to procure electromagnetic survey equipment that can be used from the air and this equipment can penetrate to a depth of one kilometre.

“We have also requested the Indian Air Force and Pawan Hans to provide helicopters for the airborne survey all along the 44 km length of the SLBC tunnel. Also on the cards is a Lidar survey and this phase of the work will start from July 12,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. The state government, he added, will also seek assistance and help from NGRI director Dr VM Tiwari, and experts from the Indian School of Mines at Dhanbad.

“The balance of the 9 km of work in the SLBC project will be completed by taking up tunneling bypassing the affected original tunnel alignment zone,” he said.