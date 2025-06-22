British Airways Flight To London Delayed For 2 Hours
Hyderabad: A British Airways flight, BA 276, from Hyderabad to London was delayed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday morning.
The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7.30 am, remained on the runway for nearly two hours and finally took off at 11.01 am.
According to RGIA officials, the delay was caused by a last-minute change in the flight’s route to avoid restricted airspace.
The aircraft was held back due to the revised flight path and eventually departed nearly four hours after the scheduled time. As of now, British Airways has not issued an official statement regarding the delay or the change in routing.
