British Airways Flight To London Delayed For 2 Hours

Hyderabad: A British Airways flight, BA 276, from Hyderabad to London was delayed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday morning.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7.30 am, remained on the runway for nearly two hours and finally took off at 11.01 am.

According to RGIA officials, the delay was caused by a last-minute change in the flight’s route to avoid restricted airspace.