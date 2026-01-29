Brisk Start With 902 Nominations For Municipal Elections

According to state election commission officials, at least 890 candidates have filed 902 nominations across Telangana on Wednesday. A total 2996 wards are located in seven corporations and 116 municipalities in the state. For the first day of filing nominations, 382 papers were filed from Congress party candidates, while 258 BRS candidates filed nominations, 169 BJP candidates, eight CPM candidates, seven BSP nominees, three MIM and one AAP candidate filed nominations. At least 55 independent candidates filed nominations.

The state election officials also stated the nomination fee for municipalities — Rs 1,250 for SC / ST / BC, Rs 2,500 for general candidates. Nomination fee for municipal corporations — Rs 2,500 for SC / ST / BCs, Rs 5,000 for general candidates. Expenditure limits for ward members in municipalities is Rs 1,00,000 and in municipal corporations Rs 1,50,000. Candidates must be a registered voter in the concerned municipality / municipal corporation electoral rolls.

"Proposer must be a registered voter in the concerned ward electoral rolls, no due certificate from the concerned local authority must be submitted to the returning officer at the time of filing nominations, nomination paper shall be presented only by the candidate or his/her proposer. A candidate may file a maximum of four nomination papers for the same office/ward, a voter can propose only one candidate. If multiple nominations are filed for the same ward/office, only one deposit is required, and separate deposits are required if a candidate files nominations in different wards. Only three persons are permitted to enter the RO’s office (including the candidate and/or proposer). Only two vehicles per candidate are allowed within 100 metres of the RO’s office and help desks are available in all RO offices, municipalities and municipal corporations," the officials said.