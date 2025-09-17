Nalgonda: CPM national leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday alleged that defence minister Rajnath Singh came to Hyderabad to participate in the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations with a mission “architected at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur” to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nalgonda, organised by the CPM at the conclusion of its weeklong Telangana Agrarian Armed Struggle celebrations, she accused the BJP of trying to portray the Telangana armed struggle as a conflict between two religions. “The Telangana armed struggle was nothing but a fight led by Communists against the private army of the Nizam, the Razakars, and the landlords,” she said.

Karat added that, like the Nizam, the Hindu ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, too had initially expressed his desire to keep his state independent, but pressure from Muslims forced the merger of J&K into the Indian Union. She asserted that the BJP and RSS had nothing to do with either the freedom struggle or the Telangana armed struggle.

Highlighting the role of the Communists, she said around 3,000 villages in Telangana were liberated from the control of landlords and feudal forces through armed struggle. She suggested that Rajnath Singh should visit Palakurthi, the birthplace of Chakali Ailamma, and Kadivendi, the native village of Doddi Komuraiah, to understand the “real meaning of liberation.” She also urged him to take BJP leaders to these places to educate them about the true history of Telangana’s liberation.