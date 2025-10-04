Bride Dies After Mutton Meal Spat In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, a newly married woman died by suicide just six days after her wedding, following a bitter argument with her husband over a petty issue related to food during a Dasara festival meal in Erdandi village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Jagtial district.

According to the police, the couple, Santosh and Gangothri (26), lived across the street from each other in Vaddera Colony and had been in a relationship for six years before their families finally agreed to their marriage on September 26.

The incident occurred on Dasara day, when the couple visited Gangothri’s parents’ house for a celebratory lunch. An argument broke out when Santosh criticised the spicy mutton curry and questioned why Gangothri, who avoided mutton at his house, was eating chicken at her parents’ place.

Though family members tried to calm them down, the argument deeply upset Gangothri. Later that night, after returning home, she took the extreme step.

Meanwhile, Gangothri’s mother, Sharada, accused Santosh of harassing her daughter, which she said led to the suicide. The entire village has been left shocked and heartbroken, lamenting that a couple who fought for years to be together ended their marriage over a petty dispute.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.