Bribe Racket Busted at Qutubullapur SRO

Hyderabad: The ACB, during a surprise raid on the Qutubullapur sub-registrar office (SRO), uncovered evidence that document writers were collecting illegal mamools from customers in collusion with office staff. The raids were conducted through Thursday, continuing late into the night.

Officials said the writers were charging Rs 10,000 in extra “service fees” for facilitating property registration and prioritising documents. The ACB seized several registered property papers that had not been handed over to owners, along with cash recovered from document writers. The bureau has initiated further investigation to identify SRO staff involved in the racket.