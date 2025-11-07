 Top
Bribe Racket Busted at Qutubullapur SRO

7 Nov 2025 11:53 PM IST

Document writers, staff accused of collecting ₹10,000 illegal fees for property registrations

Bribe Racket Busted at Qutubullapur SRO
ACB seizes cash, papers in Qutubullapur SRO raid over bribes for property registrations. (File Image)

Hyderabad: The ACB, during a surprise raid on the Qutubullapur sub-registrar office (SRO), uncovered evidence that document writers were collecting illegal mamools from customers in collusion with office staff. The raids were conducted through Thursday, continuing late into the night.

Officials said the writers were charging Rs 10,000 in extra “service fees” for facilitating property registration and prioritising documents. The ACB seized several registered property papers that had not been handed over to owners, along with cash recovered from document writers. The bureau has initiated further investigation to identify SRO staff involved in the racket.

