Breather for Doctor Accused of Rape of Colleague

Hyderabad: Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao of the Telangana High Court restrained the Banjara Hills police from arresting a government hospital senior resident doctor in an alleged rape case filed by a former colleague. The FIR, lodged at the Banjara Hills police station, alleges that the doctor, a paediatrician, had forcible sexual intercourse with a fellow paediatrician, on January 11, under the promise of marriage. The prosecution claimed that the accused later failed to honour this assurance. The defence, led by senior counsel B. Rachna Reddy, countered the allegations and argued that the relationship was consensual and prolonged, with the complainant fully aware that the accused was married and that his wife was pregnant, a fact he had openly communicated, even sharing the medical reports. Senior counsel further contended that the complainant voluntarily accompanied the petitioner on a trip to Sri Lanka in February 2025 to celebrate her birthday and penned a Valentine’s Day letter the next day. She pointed out that there were financial transactions amounting to Rs 16 lakh between the two doctors and WhatsApp exchanges. The judge observed that the investigation was underway. The court took note of the professional standing of the petitioner and, in the absence of criminal antecedents, directed the police not to take coercive action against until June 10.

HC slams demolition of elderly woman’s house

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court pulled up government authorities for demolishing parts of a property owned by sexagenarian in the name of road-widening without acquisition, compensation, or due process. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Addula Jayamma of Yedula village, Wanaparthy, alleging that officials trespassed and dismantled the staircase and steps of her house unlawfully. The petitioner contended that she was owner of the property since 1987 and on November 22, 2021, officials from the roads & buildings department and local panchayat allegedly demolished parts of her property to widen the road from Nagarkurnool to Gopalpet, under a 2014 administrative sanction. She alleged that no notice was issued, no acquisition proceedings initiated, and no compensation paid, blatantly violating the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and Article 300A of the Constitution. The R&B department and the gram panchayat shifted blame in court, each denying responsibility and claiming ignorance. The R&B department stated it only executed widening within existing boundaries and denied demolishing any part of petitioner property. The panchayat claimed that villagers mutually agreed to road widening and that the petitioner’s property was an encroachment. Justice Vinod Kumar reprimanded both departments, calling their conduct arbitrary and in violation of natural justice. The judge granted the petitioner liberty to lodge a police complaint and ordered authorities not to interfere further with her property unless due legal procedure is followed.

Hear petitioners in land case: HC

Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court directed the forest department to consider the explanation submitted, before taking any further action on eviction notice to vacate 2,420 square yards of land at Gajularamaram, Medchal–Malkajgiri district. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Shiva Sai Builders and Developers. It was the case of the petitioner that the notice directing the firm to vacate the land within 15 days was arbitrary and illegal. It was contended that the impugned notices contravened the Telangana Forest Act, 1967, and were issued in breach of the principles of natural justice, as no proper opportunity was given to respond before the notices were issued. The judge perused the record and directed the forest officials concerned to pass final orders after considering the explanation submitted by the petitioner within four weeks. The judge made it clear that till the passing of such orders, the respondents shall not to dispossess the petitioners from their suit schedule property.

HC stalls building permit on Urdu Ghar plea

Justice K. Sujana of Telangana High Court directed the authorities not to grant any building permission to private individuals alleged to be interfering with the land allotted to the Urdu Ghar cum Shadikhana Committee. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the committee, seeking a direction against the inaction of Gadwal municipality and others in considering their representation made on April 28. The petitioners alleged that the unofficial respondents were unlawfully interfering with land officially allotted to them by the municipal authorities. The committee contended that despite repeated representations, no action was being taken to prevent encroachment or interference, which they claimed was illegal and arbitrary. During the hearing, the government pleader clarified that no permissions was granted by the authorities to the private respondents as of yet. Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the official respondents to refrain from issuing any building permissions to the alleged encroachers without giving the petitioners an opportunity to be heard strictly in accordance with law.