Breakfast, Noon Meals in Junior Colleges From June 12

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch breakfast and mid-day meal schemes in government junior colleges on June 12. The Akshaya Patra Foundation, which provides meals in government schools, will implement the programme.

The lunch menu is yet to be finalised, but options include khichdi, rice, sambar, mixed vegetable curry, and vegetable biryani. Around two lakh intermediate students are expected to benefit from the initiative.