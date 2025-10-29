Breakfast in Schools from Next Year: Bhatti

Nalgonda: The state government will launch a breakfast scheme for students in government schools from the next academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Tuesday.

Reviewing education department activities at his Madhira camp office, he said, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wanted to ensure that no student suffered from malnutrition. The finance department, which Bhatti heads, was preparing the detailed plan for the scheme, which will supplement the existing midday meal programme, he said.

“Three institutions in every mandal are being identified for comprehensive development, and one school for every ten villages will be upgraded in a phased manner. These schools will be equipped with better classrooms, infrastructure and sufficient teaching and non-teaching staff,” Bhatti said.

He said the government was giving top priority to education and youth empowerment. Ambedkar Knowledge Centres are being set up at the constituency level to help rural youth prepare for competitive exams without migrating to Hyderabad. Each centre will have digital libraries, complete study material and online coaching by expert faculty. Proposals have been prepared to launch such centres in five constituencies of Khammam district, he said.

Later, Bhatti laid the foundation for underground power cable works in Madhira, taken up at a cost of `27.76 crore, and said the project would strengthen the power distribution system and ensure uninterrupted electricity even during rains and cyclones.

Explaining the project, the Deputy Chief Minister said the works include laying 3.5 km of 33 KV lines, 17.3 km of 11 KV lines and 15 km of low-tension lines underground. The system is being introduced to ensure a reliable power supply to urban residents and to enhance safety.

He said the government had proposed replacing overhead lines with underground cables from Madhira substation to Athkuru ring road, Vijayawada road to HP Gas Godown, YSR statue to Ambarpet Cheruvu and from the HP petrol bunk on Nandigama bypass road to the dump yard. “Once completed, Madhira will present a cleaner look without hanging wires, while also reducing pollution and electrical hazards,” he added.