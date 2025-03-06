Brass Cluster From Warangal Feted at Vividhtaka Amrit Mahotsav

Warangal: The Rangashaipet Brass Cluster from Warangal received special acclaim at the second edition of Vividhtaka Amrit Mahotsav, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The cultural festival, which celebrates India’s rich heritage and diverse arts and crafts, features traditions from five states, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, and two Union Territories, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Under the leadership of Mattewada Pranay Kumar, the cluster was recognised for its intricate brass semi and high embossing techniques, standing out among nearly 500 artisans from Telangana. “Our work reflects the region’s deep-rooted cultural heritage, and it is an honour to be acknowledged on a national platform,” Pranay Kumar told Deccan Chronicle from Delhi. A practitioner of brass craft for over 40 years and a protege of his father, Prakash Chary, he also highlighted his commitment to training young artisans in this traditional art.

The festival, scheduled from March 6 to 9 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, provided artisans with opportunities to showcase their craftsmanship. President Murmu commended the cluster’s work and praised the younger generation for their role in preserving traditional crafts.

The initiative has received strong support from Nabard Warangal and the MARI organisation, which are working together to empower artisans with advanced techniques through dedicated training centres. Warangal district collector Satya Sharada also lauded the inclusion of Rangashaipet brass handicrafts at the prestigious event and noted ongoing collaborations with the Telangana government to establish artisan workspaces at Sangem Textile Park. Additionally, the district industries corporation is setting up a Common Facility Centre under the SFURTI initiative to further support the cluster.

NABARD district development manager Ravi expressed his admiration for the cluster’s achievement, stating that showcasing Rangashaipet brass at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a remarkable opportunity that will open new avenues for the growth and promotion of traditional handicrafts across the country.