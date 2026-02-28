Brahmotsavams Start at Dharampuri Temple

Karimnagar: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams started at Dharampuri in Jagtial district on Saturday, with district collector B. Satya Prasad and his wife presenting Pattu Vastralu and Mutyala Talambralu for the Kalyanotsavam of the presiding deity.

The collector couple was accorded a Poornakumbham welcome by temple priests and Vedic scholars on their arrival at the historic temple on the banks of the River Godavari.

Accompanied by welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, they participated in special prayers and sought blessings for the health and prosperity of the district. Priests later felicitated the dignitaries and distributed Theertha Prasadams to devotees.

Addressing officials, the collector directed the endowments and municipal authorities to ensure arrangements for the 13-day festival. He instructed them to maintain sanitation, provide safe drinking water and coordinate with the police to regulate the anticipated influx of devotees.

The festivities began on February 27 and will conclude on March 11. The Teppotsavam is scheduled for March 4 and 5, followed by the Rathotsavam on March 8. The temple will remain closed for public darshan on March 3 in view of the lunar eclipse, after a morning Dolotsavam ritual.

The revenue divisional officer, municipal chairperson, Devasthanam committee chairman, executive officer and other department heads are overseeing arrangements for the biennial celebrations.