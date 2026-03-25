Brahmotsavams Begin At Ellanthakunta Temple

KARIMNAGAR: The annual Brahmotsavams (jatara) of the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Ellanthakunta mandal commenced on a grand note in the early hours of Wednesday with special puja rituals at Huzurabad in Karimnagar district.

The 13-day festival, which will continue until April 6, began with traditional ceremonies as thousands of devotees thronged the historic shrine to offer prayers to the ‘Swayam Vyakta Murthulu’ (self-manifested idols).

The temple, located in Ellanthakunta mandal, is of significant historical and spiritual importance. According to legend, during the Treta Yuga, Lord Rama, along with Sita Devi and Lakshmana, stayed at the site during his exile. It is believed that Rama performed the last rites of his father, King Dasharatha, here. The village name ‘Ellanthakunta’ is said to have originated from the Ellanda trees used during those rituals.

According to the temple administration, the highlight of the festival, Sri Sitarama Kalyanam, will be held on Friday, March 27, at 12 noon, followed by Pattabhishekam on Saturday, March 28, at 11 am. Other events include Surya Rathotsavam on April 2, Chandra Rathotsavam on the night of April 3, Pushpayagam on April 5, and Ekantha Seva on April 6.

Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar recently unveiled the official poster of the Brahmotsavams and was invited by the temple authorities to oversee the celebrations.

The temple authorities have made arrangements for devotees, including medical facilities, uninterrupted power supply and drinking water. Special RTC bus services are being operated from Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Huzurabad, Godavarikhani and Mancherial for the convenience of pilgrims.