Brahmotsavam Celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple from Nov 14 to 19

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Hyderabad, is all set to celebrate its 7th Annual Brahmotsavam from November 14 to 19.

The Golden Temple, which was inaugurated in the year 2018, is presided by main Deities of an ancient Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Sri Radha Govinda, along with parivara devatas- Panchajanyeswara swamy, a unique Jalagarbha Saligrama shila, Sri Japa Anjaneya Swamy and other revered deities of the Acharya parampara.

Brahmotsavam is a sacred annual festival commemorating the consecration of the temple and its Deities. Originally performed by Lord Sri Brahma for the Supreme Lord Sri Narayana, this ritual has become an enduring tradition in temples worldwide, and since then, it has become a customary practice in all temples to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the temple Deities as Brahmotsavam.

In continuance of these ancient traditions, we are annually celebrating this auspicious event. The festivities would begin on Nov 14 with Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Moolavar and Utsavar Abhishekam. On Nov 17 and 19, the most auspicious events are the sacred Sri Bhu Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam, Sri Sri Radha Govinda Maha Churnabhishekam with 108 Kalashas, concluding with Maha Samprokshana.

The celebrations on all days would witness Vishesha alankara of their Lordships, adorned with beautiful floral-decorations, Nava vastras and specially designed jewellery and ecstatic Harinama sankirtana would be conducted for the pleasure of their Lordships.

The celebrations begin on Nov 14 with the most auspicious ceremony of Abhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Moolavar and Utsavar in the early morning hours, followed by Vainatheya Prathista and Ankurarpana in the evening. Dwaja Arohanam and other important rituals will be conducted on Nov 15, and there shall be Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Unjala Seva in the evening. Maha Sudarshana Homa, Hanumad Vahanam, and Sri Radha Govinda Jhulan Utsav are scheduled on Nov 16.

Chappan Bhogh will be held on Nov 17, in the morning, and the sacred Sri Bhu Sametha Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam in the evening. Garuda Vahanam and Jhulan Utsav will be conducted on Nov 18.

The most auspicious festivities of the Brahmotsavam celebrations will be conducted on Nov 19, beginning with Maha Purnahuthi and Utsavar Abhisekam and Chakra Snanam in the morning and followed by an elaborate grand 108 Kalasha Maha Churnabhisekam to Sri Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Sri Nitai Gauranga, and Srila Prabhupada Utsavar Deities, and the festivities will conclude with a Maha Samprokshana in the evening.

At a specially convened program, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu (M.Tech, IIT, Madras), President of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, released the invitation poster and program details of the upcoming Brahmotsavam.

Speaking about the ceremony, Prabhuji said, "We are joyfully celebrating the 7th Sri Brahmotsavam at Telangana’s First Golden Temple, with six days of divine festivities. The celebrations continue the ancient tradition of honoring the Lord through elaborate rituals, kirtans and devotional services. He also invited each and every one to attend and actively participate in these auspicious celebrations and receive the blessings of the Supreme Lord.”

All celebrations will be presided over by His Grace Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad. The event will host esteemed governing body members, temple presidents, congregation members, youth, and devotees from across the country. Elaborate arrangements for Prasadam distribution and visitor convenience have been planned at the temple.