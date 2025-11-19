Brahmotsavam at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills Concludes

Hyderabad: The six-day brahmotsavam celebrations at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, which commenced on November 14, drew to a magnificent close today, leaving devotees spiritually uplifted.

The day began with Maha Purnahuti, Utsavar Abhishekam, and Chakra Snanam, creating a serene and sacred atmosphere. The evening witnessed Devata Udvasanam, Sri Pushpa Yagam, and the grand Maha Churnabhishekam offered to Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha, Sri Nitai Gauranga, and Srila Prabhupada. The festival concluded with Maha Samprokshana and Maha Purnahuti, marking an auspicious finale.

The highlight of the celebrations was the 108-Kalasha Maha Churnabhishekam, performed amid the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras and soulful Harinam Sankirtan by devotees.

The deities were ceremonially bathed with Panchamrita, Panchagavya, fruit juices, rare herbal powders, flowers, special aushadhis, and navaratnas. Waters from the seven sacred rivers of India were used for the ritual, culminating in the sprinkling of holy water on devotees during Maha Samprokshana.

Speaking on the occasion, Sriman Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad, said the successful conclusion of brahmotsavam has invoked the blessings of Their Lordships, bringing peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment in the society.

He also expressed gratitude to devotees, donors, volunteers and government departments for their unwavering support. The festival attracted senior devotees, congregational members, and well-wishers from across India, all partaking in the devotional fervor. Special arrangements for Prasadam distribution and devotee convenience ensured a smooth and enriching experience for everyone.