Brahmin leaders feteminister for Rs 100-cr fund

Hyderabad:Brahmin Community Welfare Association leaders felicitated IT and Industries minister D.Sridhar Babu here on Monday and thanked the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government for the sanction of Rs 100 crore for the Telangana Brahmin Sankshema Parishad.

Akhila Bharatiya Brahmin Federation (ABBF) secretary Tulasi Srinivas stated: “The funds will be used to pay the second semester fees for students applied for foreign education.”



D. Ravi Kumar, vice-president of federation, thanked Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka for sanctioning funds for Brahmins’ welfare. He also said felicitation ceremony will be organised for state cabinet ministers in Hyderabad.



Vanasthalipuram Brahmin Welfare Association president Pochampally Sridhar Rao, secretary N. Lakshmi Narayana, Brahmin Seva Sangham president Mangu Raghava Rao, Brahmin Welfare Vedika president Bala Srinivas participated in the programme.





