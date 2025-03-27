Brahmasri Dr Puranam Maheshwara Sharma Siddhanti Visits TSCS

Brahmasri Dr Puranam Maheshwara Sharma Siddhanti garu, founder of Sree Jyothirvaasthu Vidyapeetham and Sri Sharada Peetam Asthana Vedashastra Pandit, today visited the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Shivrampally. Dr Maheshwara Sharma's visit was aimed at showing his support for the organization's ongoing efforts to combat Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disease, and to extend solidarity with those affected and their families.

During his visit, Dr Maheshwara Sharma was given a tour of the society's facilities, where he observed the crucial services offered to patients and their families. He engaged with the TSCS staff, doctors, and volunteers, expressing his admiration for their tireless work in addressing the health challenges posed by these genetic blood disorders.

In his address, Dr Maheshwara Sharma emphasized the importance of raising awareness and increasing support for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients. "These are significant health challenges that our society faces. It is our collective responsibility to provide care and support to those affected," he remarked. He further praised the TSCS for its unwavering commitment to tackling these issues and suggested that measures such as making the HbA2 test mandatory could help in reducing the prevalence of Thalassemia in Telangana and India.

Dr Chandrakant Agarwal, President of TSCS, expressed his gratitude for the visit, stating, "We are truly honored to have Siddhanti ji here. His presence and support will inspire us to continue our mission to raise awareness, provide quality healthcare, and advocate for the rights of those impacted by these diseases."

The Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society continues to make strides in offering essential medical services, conducting awareness campaigns, and advocating for necessary policy changes to improve the lives of affected individuals.