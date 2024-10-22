Brahmana Vellamla project to get Krishna water in 10 days: Komatireddy

Nalgonda:Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the Brahmana Vellamla project would be filled with water from the Krishna River within 10 days, which would improve groundwater levels in the surrounding villages.

Water from the Uhaya Samudram balancing reservoir will be lifted and directed to the Brahmana Vellamla project, he explained. The government ahd also sanctioned additional funds for the completion of the project’s canal works. The project aims to irrigate 1 lakh acres in the Narketpally, Nalgonda, and Kattangur mandals, while also providing drinking water to 107 villages in the district.



The minister made the statement while inaugurating the `20-lakh grama panchayat office building at Khaji Ramaram, built using the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) funds. He highlighted that the pace of work on the Brahmana Vellamla project accelerated after the Congress assumed power in the state.



Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for its lack of progress on the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel project over the past decade. He stated that the Congress government has now released the necessary funds and set a target to complete the SLBC tunnel within two years.



The minister also announced plans to extend loans to women in self-help groups (SHGs) and pledged `20 lakh from his constituency development fund for the construction of the first floor of the grama panchayat office. He recommended that the additional space be allocated for SHG meetings.



Additionally, Reddy revealed that 4,000 Indiramma houses would be allocated to his Nalgonda Assembly constituency, with 50 houses designated for Khaji Ramaram. He noted that no double-bedroom houses had been sanctioned for the village over the past decade and promised Rs 5 lakh for levelling the ground at the local paddy procurement centre.



During the event, village sarpanch Shabbir Baba requested the minister’s assistance in relocating electricity lines from a nearby 11 KV sub-station, which currently pass over houses in the village.

