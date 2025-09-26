Brace for AI-Induced Avalanche in Job Market in 5 Years, Warn Experts

Hyderabad: Cautioning people of an eminent AI-induced avalanche in the job market, experts on Thursday warned about 1.03 crore jobs in India could change by 2030, and nearly 1.62 crore workers will need reskilling to keep pace with the rapid spread of artificial intelligence.

The data from a new study by ServiceNow and Pearson — presented at Hyderabad’s AI Skills Summit before students, faculty, and industry leaders — highlight how technology is set to reshape employment across sectors.

Manufacturing alone could see almost 80 lakh roles redefined, retail around 76 lakh, and education about 25 lakh, while an estimated 30 lakh new technology jobs may be created during the same period.

ServiceNow used the platform to announce that it would train 10 lakh learners in India by 2027 through a free online programme offering role-based courses, gamified learning, and certifications, aligned with national skilling efforts alongside AICTE and Nasscom. “India can either be a user or a creator. The difference will depend on how we train our people today,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice-President and MD of ServiceNow India.

The study also cautioned that only 26 per cent of Indian firms currently know which skills will be required in the near future, while 30 per cent listed data security as a pressing concern. Students at the summit welcomed the focus on affordability but questioned delivery.

“Theory alone won’t help. We need projects that make us employable,” said Meghana D, a final-year B.Tech student who attended the event on Thursday.

Recruiters agreed that scale is India’s greatest advantage but stressed execution. “If India manages to skill lakhs of people quickly, it can tilt global hiring pipelines in its favour,” said Lohit Poorla, a startup recruiter at the event.

For policymakers, the larger question is whether such initiatives will spread beyond metro centres. With crores of jobs set to change, the Hyderabad summit served as a reminder that the country’s role in the global economy will depend on how quickly it can turn numbers into skills.

• 1.03 crore jobs in India may change by 2030

• 1.62 crore workers will need reskilling

• 80 lakh jobs in manufacturing could be redefined

• 76 lakh in retail and 25 lakh in education

• 30 lakh new technology jobs may be created by 2030

• 26% of Indian firms know what future skills they need

• 30% cite data security as a top concern