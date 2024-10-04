Boycott Congress, BRS leaders: Kishan

Hyderabad: BJP state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy urged Telangana people to boycott Congress and BRS leaders who use abusive language to settle their political scores and ignored the basic ethics by dragging the personal lives of film personalities into the public domain.



Talking about the political slugfest between Congress minister Konda Surekha and BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao, Kishan Reddy said it reflected falling political standards, and called on the Telangana intellectuals to think about the solutions to change such politics.

Stating that society did not like such gimmicks, Kishan Reddy said former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Rama Rao and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have been using abusive language to score one over the other. He demanded that they should seek an apology at the Bhagyalakshmi Mandir near Charminar. In the past, the BRS government also dragged the personal lives of people by indulging in illegal phone tapping, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Nampally on Thursday, Kishan Reddy came down heavily on the demolition drive of houses belonging to the poor on the Musi banks. He described the action of the state government as inconsiderate and suggested the Chief Minister to focus on modification and remodeling of drainage and stormwater drains as 90 per cent of drainage joins in the river, before going ahead with the Musi beautification project.

Kishan Reddy also asked the state government to allocate at least `75,000 crore out of the projected Rs 1.5 lakh crore required for the Musi rejuvenation project if it was serious about the project. He asked the government to construct retaining walls and shift the drainage system before demolishing the houses of the poor.

Urging the state government to think considerately before demolishing the houses of the poor, Kishan Reddy charged that the Congress government is treading the same path as the earlier BRS government diverting the public attention from the real issues and failing to deliver poll promises.

Pointing out that the earlier BRS government also ruthlessly ignored hundreds of villagers affected while constructing the Mallanna Sagar dam, Kishan Reddy said HYDRAA is the evil brainchild of Revanth Reddy. He charged that HYDRAA is sparing the rich and targeting the poor. “The government is sparing the institutions owned by MIM leaders located in the water bodies by citing that the education of the students should not be affected. Why the same yardstick was not applied to the poor living in Musi river slums as their children's education will also affect the following demolition of their houses and shifting them to far-off places,” he questioned.

Like the BRS government which made a hue and cry by creating a fake narrative of fixing the meters to agriculture pump sets to confuse the people, the current Congress government is trying to divert the attention of the people from 400-odd promises and six guarantees given to people before the Assembly polls, he said. Kishan Reddy warned that the BJP would not let the government function if the state government put the crowbar on the houses of the poor. He demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to answer why the Congress government is threatening the poor like this.