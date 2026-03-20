Boy Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl

Nalgonda: A 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl at Ashwaraopeta in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to police, the boy, a Class IX student at a private school, lured the girl from their colony to his house on the pretext of playing games. The girl later informed her parents about the incident, following which they lodged a complaint. Ashwaraopeta police registered a case under the POCSO Act and initiated an investigation.