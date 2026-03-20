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Boy Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl

Telangana
20 March 2026 12:33 AM IST

Case filed under POCSO Act, probe on

In a recent case, a bus conductor, found guilty of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in Suratkal was awarded life imprisonment by a lower court. (Representational image)
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Representative Image.

Nalgonda: A 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl at Ashwaraopeta in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to police, the boy, a Class IX student at a private school, lured the girl from their colony to his house on the pretext of playing games. The girl later informed her parents about the incident, following which they lodged a complaint. Ashwaraopeta police registered a case under the POCSO Act and initiated an investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
minor sexually assaulted Four-year-old girl bhadradri-kothagudem district POCSO Act 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
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