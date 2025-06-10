Boy Kidnapped From Nalgonda GGH, Rescued

NALGONDA: 22-month-old boy was kidnapped from the premises of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nalgonda on Tuesday. The boy was rescued thanks to the swift action by the police. Tuesday’s kidnap came within three months of a similar incident at the hospital.

The boy, Byra Somesh Kumar, was taken away from the front side of the mother and Child Hospital, where his mother was undergoing treatment for fever.

Somesh is the son of Anji Babu and Bhagya Lakshmi, residents of Thugapadu in Miryalaguda mandal. According to Anji Babu, two unidentified women befriended Lakshmi and her relative Parvathamma when they stepped out of the ward with the child to have lunch under a tree nearby.

As they prepared to return to the ward to fetch some food items, the two women offered to look after the child. Trusting them, the women left Somesh in their care and went inside. When they returned, the women and the child were gone.



Anji Babu, an autorickshaw driver, was away at the time. Lakshmi, who is eight months pregnant, was admitted on Sunday due to a low platelet count from a fever.

Following a complaint, Nalgonda Town-II police examined CCTV footage and spotted a woman leaving the hospital in an autorickshaw with the child. Additional footage from the Nalgonda RTC bus stand showed the woman — estimated to be around 50 years old — boarding a Bhongir-bound bus with the boy.

A special police team was formed and tracked the suspect to Bhongir, where the boy was rescued and one woman was taken into custody. Police are currently searching for the second woman who assisted in the kidnapping.

This is the second such incident at the hospital this year. On March 4, a three-year-old boy named Abdul Rahman was abducted from the same premises but was rescued within 24 hours by the police.