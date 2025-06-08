Boy From Hyderabad Drowns While Taking Holy Dip In Godavari

Nalgonda: A seven-year-old boy drowned in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam while taking a holy dip with his family members.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

The boy, Akhil Goud, son of Dhanunjay and Swapna Goud of Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, had come to Bhadrachalam for darshan at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple. Before heading for darshan, the family, including Akhil Goud, took a holy dip in the Godavari River. Akhil ventured into deeper water and drowned. His family, preoccupied with their own prayers, realised he was missing only after some time.

Despite safety measures at the Godavari River bathing ghats, drownings among devotees continue unabated. Since January 2024, about 20 people have drowned in the Godavari River. Although fencing was installed at the bathing ghats, these barriers have not been adjusted to accommodate rising water levels.