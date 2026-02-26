Boy Ends Life in Jubilee Hills after Being Scolded for Watching Video Games

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy ended his life at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday after his father allegedly admonished him for constantly watching video games on smartphone.

The boy, Afaan Khan, a resident of Syednagar, was a class V student of a private school in Jubilee Hills. Despite asking him to stop watching video games, the boy continued to do so prompting his father Irfan Khan to admonish him.

When the family members went to attend the funeral of their relative, the boy took the drastic step. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the police booked a case and took up investigation.