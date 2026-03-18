Boy Dies of Rabies 15 Months After Dog Bite in Jagtial

Karimnagar: An eight-year-old boy died after battling rabies for over 15 months following a stray dog bite in Kotilingala village of Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district.

The boy was bitten on the neck by a stray dog in December 2024. He received a vaccination in Hyderabad, but the infection progressed, affecting his spinal cord and brain, according to sources.

His condition worsened after the Sankranti holidays, leading to respiratory distress. Despite prolonged treatment, including ventilator support at corporate hospitals, he died. Family members said they spent between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh on treatment.

In a separate incident, a two-year-old girl was injured in a stray dog attack in the 29th division of Ramannapet in Warangal on Tuesday night while walking with her grandmother. She is undergoing treatment for injuries to her arm.

Medical experts said rabies is preventable with timely intervention, including wound cleaning and administration of anti-rabies treatment within 24 hours, but is fatal once symptoms develop.

Residents called for stricter control of the stray dog population amid growing safety concerns in the region.