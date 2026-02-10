Boy Dies in Kite-flying Accident

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy died after falling through an asbestos sheet while flying a kite in Saibabanagar, Kattedan, on Sunday.

Police said the victim, U. Hemanth, a Class VI student, accidentally stepped on the sheet at his neighbour’s house, which collapsed. His parents, U. Mahender and U. Sujatha, rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to internal head injuries.

Mahender and Sujatha, who work in a plastic factory in Kattedan, hail from Bellampalli in Mancherial district and have been living in the city for 11 years. The couple has two children, including a daughter.

After a post-mortem at Osmania General Hospital on Monday, the boy’s body was handed over to his family for last rites.

Two die by suicide over health issues

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide over health-related issues in separate incidents in the city.

In Attapur, 25-year-old autorickshaw driver Mohammed Adnan succumbed on Monday to his suicide attempt on February 4. Police said Adnan, a resident of Krishnagar, Asifnagar, had been distressed over health problems for the past two years. On Saturday evening, he went to his uncle’s house in Hassannagar, where he attempted to die by suicide.

In another incident, 31-year-old Neeli Praveen, a former passport office employee, died by suicide at a bulding near Shaikpet Nala under Tolichowki police limits. Golconda ACP Syed Fiaz said Praveen, a resident of Attapur, had been suffering from health issues.

Protests over GHMC evictions in Mallepally

Hyderabad: A protest broke out against GHMC’s anti-encroachment drive near Anwarul Uloom College at Mozampura in Bazarghat, Mallepally, under Habeebnagar police limits on Monday.

Officials said makeshift shops built with tin sheets for commercial purposes had caused traffic congestion, accidents, and waste dumping, prompting residents to lodge complaints. Habeebnagar inspector T. Purushotham Rao stated that locals had reported pan shops, vegetable stalls, fast-food outlets, and clothing kiosks illegally occupying footpaths. When GHMC staff arrived with JCBs to clear the structures, shop owners resisted, alleging they were not given prior notice.

Police provided security during the demolition. An assistant city planner said the illegal shops had led to repeated accidents and worsening pollution.

The drive sparked tense scenes. In videos circulating on social media, one shop owner demanded ₹2 lakh compensation, while others including a physically handicapped man and a woman with impaired vision, pleaded with officials to stop the demolition, citing dependence on the shops for livelihood.

Officials maintained that the action was based on residents’ complaints about waste and congestion, but the operation triggered panic in the Bazarghat area.

The article was written by ADITYA KUMAR SINGH